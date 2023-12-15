Open Menu

PCB Signs ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Rights Agreement

Muhammad Rameez Published December 15, 2023 | 08:46 PM

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) at Dubai headquarters

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) at Dubai headquarters.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters.

The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with Chairman PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies’ cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Prime Minister Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Zaka Ashraf PCB Dubai Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Gaza 'integral part' of Palestinian state: Abbas

Gaza 'integral part' of Palestinian state: Abbas

35 seconds ago
 PML-N to provide jobs, boost economy: Bashir Memon

PML-N to provide jobs, boost economy: Bashir Memon

2 minutes ago
 Speakers emphasize on the entrepreneurial spirit a ..

Speakers emphasize on the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering connections

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

36 seconds ago
 Macron says Ukraine joining EU still 'far off'

Macron says Ukraine joining EU still 'far off'

2 minutes ago
 Upcoming general elections should be held on Febru ..

Upcoming general elections should be held on February 8: Nayyer Bokhari

2 minutes ago
3 cops martyred, 3 injured in terrorist attack on ..

3 cops martyred, 3 injured in terrorist attack on Tank Police Lines

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir issue to be raised internationally with re ..

Kashmir issue to be raised internationally with renewed vigour: PM

34 minutes ago
 APHC acknowledges Pakistan’s continued support f ..

APHC acknowledges Pakistan’s continued support for Kashmir cause

34 minutes ago
 Dr Saif launches IRADA at NUST

Dr Saif launches IRADA at NUST

34 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 679 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 679 more points

36 minutes ago
 LHC constitutes bench to hear plea against appoint ..

LHC constitutes bench to hear plea against appointment of bureaucrats for electi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports