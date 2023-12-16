Open Menu

PCB Signs ICC Champions Trophy Hosting Rights Agreement With ICC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2023 | 11:44 AM

Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai on Friday.

The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with Chairman PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies’ cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

