UrduPoint.com

PCB Signs Landmark TV Broadcast Agreement With ARY-PTV Consortium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 02:03 PM

PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY-PTV consortium

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says he wants to congratulate ARY, PTV, Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchises on the historic deal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) The 2022 and 2023 editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League will be available in High Definition on A sports and ptv Sports in Pakistan after the Pakistan Cricket board signed tv broadcast agreement with the local sport channels.

The consortium of ARY and PTV had submitted the highest bid at the aggregated fee of PKR4,350,786,786 – 50 per cent more than the last cycle – to secure the two-year-long home TV broadcast rights through a robust and transparent bidding process on 23 December.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I want to congratulate ARY, PTV, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchises on this historic deal.

“HBL PSL has become a national identity and it attracts fans towards it. The fans have provided their unconditional support to the brand of HBL PSL as it is evident whenever matches take place with how they flock the stadia to support it. HBL PSL is not only popular amongst the fans in Pakistan but also in expats, and fans, from every walk of life, want to associate themselves with this league.

“It is an unprecedented moment as the price we have gotten for these rights is unmatched. This is a testimony to how big of a brand the HBL PSL has become and the fact that our national team has been on a roll has also contributed to it. This is truly a historic moment.

“Our national cricketers have now become household Names, not only in Pakistan but at the international arena as well. I have always emphasised that the HBL PSL is an opportunity for our cricketers to grow as it presents them a platform to play with the foreign players, from whom they learn, and earn more.”

The seventh edition of the HBL PSL will be played between 27 January and 27 February in Karachi and Lahore. The action will begin at National Stadium, Karachi where the first 15 matches will take place. On 10 February, the league will move to Pakistan’s home of cricket, Gaddafi Stadium.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Sports Pakistan Super League Expats Price January February December TV From Agreement Habib Bank Limited 786 Investment Limited PTV PTV Sports

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise ..

Vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise the Way You Look at Selfie Sma ..

3 minutes ago
 Next LG polls in Islamabad to be held through EVMs ..

Next LG polls in Islamabad to be held through EVMs: Shibli Faraz

11 minutes ago
 Humayun Saeed to star in British Drama ‘The Crow ..

Humayun Saeed to star in British Drama ‘The Crown’

24 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's authorities fulfilled all legal requi ..

Kazakhstan's authorities fulfilled all legal requirements of protesters - Tokaye ..

7 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks rise to build on gains

Hong Kong stocks rise to build on gains

7 minutes ago
 Putin says Moscow-led forces in Kazakhstan for 'li ..

Putin says Moscow-led forces in Kazakhstan for 'limited' time

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.