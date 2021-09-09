PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and CricViz

“We are delighted to enter into this very exciting partnership with CricHQ and CricViz. These partnerships will provide our players, coaches and selectors with the most modern statistics and tools that have become an integral part of present day cricket,” says Director High Performance Nadeem Khan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th September, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board has signed a three-year agreement with internationally renowned scoring platform CricHQ and world’s leading cricket data providers CricViz.

CricHQ will be PCB’s live scoring partner and will digitise scoring from grassroots level all the way up to the top-tier of Pakistan cricket which is the First XIs of the six Cricket Associations. The partnership will enable the PCB to collect data and analyse player performances using match reports and statistics.

Additionally, CricHQ will also provide video automation and capturing solutions for domestic matches in order to help coaches and players analyse performances.

CricViz, widely regarded as one of the leading data analytics software in the world, will give the PCB analysts and coaches the licenses to their query tool. The analysts and coaches will also be trained on the software to help in preparation of pre-match, during match and post-match analysis using the software.

Both partnerships are in line with the PCB’s plan to upgrade its data analytical wing to provide state of the art data analysis, match plus player impacts etc. These tools will help in modernising Pakistan cricket in terms of data analysis and selection of players.

The players are also set to make considerable gains as the tools are designed to help improve their performances while overcoming the flaws in techniques that might creep in their game from time to time.

Director High Performance Nadeem Khan: “We are delighted to enter into this very exciting partnership with CricHQ and CricViz. These partnerships will provide our players, coaches and selectors with the most modern statistics and tools that have become an integral part of present day cricket across the three formats.

In recent years, these tools have turned the fortunes of many players and teams as data and statistics continue to revolutionise modern day cricket with the growing demands and advancements in technology.

“CricViz is one of the leading data analytics software in the world. It will not only provide full access but also training to our analysts on their software so we can make pre-match, during match and post-match analysis using their software.

“We would also be providing the same software at the domestic level to help up and coming players learn and understand how these tools can benefit them besides providing the coaching staff a great opportunity to upskill themselves and gauge their players.”

“This upgradation will help our data analytical wing to provide state of the art data analysis, match plus player impacts to their respective coaches at various levels of our professional cricket.”

CricHQ General Manager Global Grant Elliot: “We are very excited to be partnering with the PCB as their official scoring provider for all cricket. We look forward to using our technology to grow the talent and the game. It comes at a time when New Zealand plan to tour Pakistan after a break in international cricket.

“We at CricHQ are passionate about growing innovating and using the latest technology. It’s clear that the PCB plan on using digital technology to get the edge on talent and stay in touch with all their stakeholder by digitising players and their fans.”