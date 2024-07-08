PCB Starts Fitness Tests Of Cricketers In 104 Districts
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) In a first, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started fitness tests of the cricketers in 104 districts across the 16 regions in the country to ensure fitness regime at the grassroots level.
Over 2,300 players are appearing in the ongoing countrywide fitness tests. These tests are being conducted as per the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s vision to ensure a culture of fitness at the grassroots level.
In order to assemble the squads for the Regional Inter District Senior Tournament 2024-25, 23 players in each district have been shortlisted after the Challenge Cup that took place in April and May 2024. These 23 players in each district are undergoing strenuous fitness and strength testing under the watchful eye of the respective district and regional coaches and trainers.
The players who qualify the fitness test will be summoned for a 45-day camp in their respective districts leading to the Inter District Senior Tournament in September.
PCB's Director Domestic Cricket Operations Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said the PCB has decided to conduct fitness tests at the district level instead of the regional level starting from this domestic season.
“This initiative will surely push the players to prioritise their fitness right from the start and the culture will then expand to other domestic competitions. With more fitter players participating in the tournaments the quality of cricket will also increase,” he added.
