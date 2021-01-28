PCB starts probe into live-Streaming of Pak Vs SA match by betting website

(@fidahassanain)

The Board has launched probe after getting informed that a betting website is live-streaming first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa, making it clear that rules, regulations and the Constitution doesn’t allow involvement of such website.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has launched investigation into a case of live-streaming of first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa.

Website sky247.net is part of sky247.com.

The network is one of the co-sponsors for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had secured deal with Sky247.net. But the website gave the user an option to visit the same company’s betting website as well. Bets were placed on the match through live-stream during the first day’s play.

Surprisingly, the video played by the website also carried the board’s logo.

When PCB Director Media Samiul Hasan Burney was contacted in this regard, he said that live streaming of matches by websites associated with betting and alcohol products was not allowed .

“Our contracts always follow the law, rules and regulations and does not allow coverage by such parties which are associated with betting or have any sort of connection,” he explained.

The board would monitor the second day’s play (today) for possible legal action.

The Spokesperson said that Sky247.net was a news website which is run by a Portuguese company which also sponsors Abu Dhabi T10 League and Ireland, UAE series.