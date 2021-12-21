PCB statement on Abid Ali

UrduPoint.com

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th December, 2021) Central Punjab opener Abid Ali complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi today. Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings.

Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome. He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable.

It is requested to respect his and the family's privacy at this time.

More details will be provided in due course.

