UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Statement On Cricket Committee

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:40 PM

PCB statement on Cricket Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on the composition of its Cricket Committee

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on the composition of its Cricket Committee:

Former Test cricketer and Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee, Mr Mohsin Khan, during a recent meeting with PCB Chairman, Mr Ehsan Mani, expressed his willingness to be released from his current position, which was accepted by the PCB Chairman.

Mr Mohsin Khan said: “I am very thankful to PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani for honouring me with the opportunity to Chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin’s stature and caliber, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan will now act as Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee, which, at the end of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, will carry-out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to the PCB Chairman and the BoG for their consideration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC PCB Mohsin Khan 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE, Bangladesh promoting food security ties

26 minutes ago

'Wild Boars' deal with fame one year after Thai ca ..

34 minutes ago

Rival groups become friends in Nisatta

34 minutes ago

UAE, Costa Rica fostering economic and investment ..

41 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore 20 June 2019

34 minutes ago

Poet Rasheed Qaisarani's death anniversary on June ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.