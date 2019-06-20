PCB statement on Cricket Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on the composition of its Cricket Committee

Former Test cricketer and Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee, Mr Mohsin Khan, during a recent meeting with PCB Chairman, Mr Ehsan Mani, expressed his willingness to be released from his current position, which was accepted by the PCB Chairman.

Mr Mohsin Khan said: “I am very thankful to PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani for honouring me with the opportunity to Chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin’s stature and caliber, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan will now act as Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee, which, at the end of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, will carry-out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to the PCB Chairman and the BoG for their consideration.