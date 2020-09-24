PCB statement on Faisal Iqbal

Pakistan Cricket Board has withdrawn Balochistan First XI head coach Faisal Iqbal from the National T20 Cup after the former Test batsman confirmed his employers Pakistan International Airlines were looking into a matter, which he hoped would be resolved soon

The PCB said it would be unfair on Faisal Iqbal as well on his side and the tournament if he competed in a major domestic tournament until he had resolved and settled the matter with his parent organisation.

The PCB added Faisal Iqbal would be reintegrated with his domestic side as soon as PIA gave him a clean chit along with a No Objective Certificate (NOC). Until such time, Wasim Haider will act as the Balochistan cricket team’s interim head coach.