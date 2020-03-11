PCB statement on HBL PSL 2020 matches in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed following positive and constructive discussions with the Government of Sindh, the five HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches will be played at the National Stadium as originally planned

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed following positive and constructive discussions with the Government of Sindh, the five HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches will be played at the National Stadium as originally planned.

“As is always the case, the PCB is guided by the Sindh government on such matters. In this background, we are satisfied with the feedback the Sindh government has provided and the support it has assured. At the same time, the PCB has promised the Sindh government that it will work very closely with its commercial partner and support wherever it can to assist in the health and safety of the spectators.

“The PCB now looks forward to a strong turnaround at the Karachi matches as the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 enters a critical phase with five of the six sides fighting for places in the play-offs.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Commissioner Karachi has issued the following advisory for spectators who will be attending matches at the National Stadium:

· Wash your hands with soap / alcoholic sanitizers after coughing or sneezing, before & after eating food and after toilet use;

· Use tissue papers / handkerchief while sneezing;

· Properly dispose off used tissue papers / handkerchief etc.

in dust bins;

· In case of any symptoms of flu and cough, avoid coming into the stadium;

· Avoid hand shaking and hugging with each other;

· Avoid close contact when anyone is experiencing cough and fever

· Avoid touching unnecessarily chairs / railings and steel bars in the stadium;

· Avoid spitting, throwing water, food, empty bottles and wrappers in open in the stadium.

Upcoming matches in Karachi:

12 March – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (7pm-10.15pm)

13 March – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (8pm-11.15pm)

14 March – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (7pm-10.15pm)

15 March –Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (7pm-10.15pm)

17 March – Qualifier (1 vs 2) (7pm-10.15pm)