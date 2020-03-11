UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Statement On HBL PSL 2020 Matches In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:26 PM

PCB statement on HBL PSL 2020 matches in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed following positive and constructive discussions with the Government of Sindh, the five HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches will be played at the National Stadium as originally planned

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed following positive and constructive discussions with the Government of Sindh, the five HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches will be played at the National Stadium as originally planned.

“As is always the case, the PCB is guided by the Sindh government on such matters. In this background, we are satisfied with the feedback the Sindh government has provided and the support it has assured. At the same time, the PCB has promised the Sindh government that it will work very closely with its commercial partner and support wherever it can to assist in the health and safety of the spectators.

“The PCB now looks forward to a strong turnaround at the Karachi matches as the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 enters a critical phase with five of the six sides fighting for places in the play-offs.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Commissioner Karachi has issued the following advisory for spectators who will be attending matches at the National Stadium:

· Wash your hands with soap / alcoholic sanitizers after coughing or sneezing, before & after eating food and after toilet use;

· Use tissue papers / handkerchief while sneezing;

· Properly dispose off used tissue papers / handkerchief etc.

in dust bins;

· In case of any symptoms of flu and cough, avoid coming into the stadium;

· Avoid hand shaking and hugging with each other;

· Avoid close contact when anyone is experiencing cough and fever

· Avoid touching unnecessarily chairs / railings and steel bars in the stadium;

· Avoid spitting, throwing water, food, empty bottles and wrappers in open in the stadium.

Upcoming matches in Karachi:

12 March – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (7pm-10.15pm)

13 March – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (8pm-11.15pm)

14 March – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (7pm-10.15pm)

15 March –Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (7pm-10.15pm)

17 March – Qualifier (1 vs 2) (7pm-10.15pm)

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Water PCB Pakistan Super League Same Lahore Qalandars March 2020 Islamabad United Karachi Kings Government Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Qalandars’ penultimate ball win keeps battle for ..

9 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Australia Rises to 112 ..

8 minutes ago

US Pavilion Construction at Expo 2020 inaugurated

30 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringi ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in U.S. tops 1,000

8 minutes ago

Airforce jet crashes near Shakarparian

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.