PCB statement on meeting with PSL franchises

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th October, 2020) A positive and constructive meeting was held today between the Pakistan Cricket Board and all the HBL PSL Franchise Teams. Participants engaged in good faith discussions with a view to resolving outstanding matters, disputes and grievances.

Both sides held healthy candid discussions airing concerns and their respective viewpoints on outstanding matters. PCB presented to the team owners a draft proposal which has been put together at the behest of the franchises who requested that the PCB explore a more equitable model. Both sides agreed to delve deeper into the proposed model with their respective financial and operational teams over the coming weeks and aim to resolve outstanding concerns and find a mutually beneficial position as soon as possible.