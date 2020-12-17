UrduPoint.com
PCB Statement On Mohammad Amir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:15 PM

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricke

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th December, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket. The 28-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intensions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches.

This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage.

