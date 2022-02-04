PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on Mohammad Hasnain after the test conducted on his bowling action at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore on 21 January and the report reviewed and verified by the CA’s independent expert found his bowling action to be illegal

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th February, 2022) Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on Mohammad Hasnain after the test conducted on his bowling action at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore on 21 January and the report reviewed and verified by the CA’s independent expert found his bowling action to be illegal:

“The PCB today received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain’s assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits.

“The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment.

“Mohammad Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.

“Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible.

“As per the Illegal Bowling Action Regulations, until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket.”