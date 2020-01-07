UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Statement On Naseem Shah

Tue 07th January 2020

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

The Pakistan Cricket Board rejects the impression in a section of the media which suggests that fast-bowler Naseem Shah had been withdrawn from the Pakistan U19 squad for this month’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup due to concerns over his actual age

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board rejects the impression in a section of the media which suggests that fast-bowler Naseem Shah had been withdrawn from the Pakistan U19 squad for this month’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup due to concerns over his actual age.

The PCB, as part of its standard operating procedures, had rechecked and verified ages of all potential members of the Pakistan U19 side in November before selecting the squad on 6 December 2019 subsequent to which Naseem was named in the side after he met the ICC age eligibility criteria for the tournament, which was set at 1 September 2000.

The PCB, as stated in its announcement on 31 December, had clarified that Naseem had been withdrawn from the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on the request of the Pakistan men’s senior team management purely on cricketing reasons.

In this background, the PCB is disappointed that an attempt has been made to tarnish the credibility and reputation of an emerging fast-bowler with a bright future ahead.

