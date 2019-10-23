PCB statement on T10 League

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on the T10 League, which will be played in the UAE from 15-24 November

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 23rd October, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on the T10 League, which will be played in the UAE from 15-24 November:

“To manage the players’ workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament.

“The fitness and medical assessment camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy from 13-25 November, while the seventh and 10th round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played between 11 November and 5 December with the five-day final scheduled in Karachi from 9-13 December.

“The decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure, which has been widely covered and reported across all media outlets.”