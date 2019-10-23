UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Statement On T10 League

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:56 PM

PCB statement on T10 League

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on the T10 League, which will be played in the UAE from 15-24 November

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 23rd October, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the following statement on the T10 League, which will be played in the UAE from 15-24 November:

“To manage the players’ workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament.

“The fitness and medical assessment camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy from 13-25 November, while the seventh and 10th round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played between 11 November and 5 December with the five-day final scheduled in Karachi from 9-13 December.

“The decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure, which has been widely covered and reported across all media outlets.”

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket PCB UAE November December Media All From Best

Recent Stories

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Shari ..

13 minutes ago

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Shari ..

13 minutes ago

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests PO

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi showcases its water strategies at 2nd Ca ..

30 minutes ago

PM Khan seeks report on Nawaz Sharif's health

33 minutes ago

PTCL & MoITT collaborate with PNCA to organize Art ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.