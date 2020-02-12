PCB Statement On Umar Akmal Incident
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:49 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board today concluded its proceedings into an alleged misconduct involving Umar Akmal during a fitness test. After listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding
After Umar Akmal offered his regrets for his actions, the PCB reprimanded him and also reminded him of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer.
The matter is now closed. The PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments.