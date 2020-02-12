UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Statement On Umar Akmal Incident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:49 PM

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

The Pakistan Cricket Board today concluded its proceedings into an alleged misconduct involving Umar Akmal during a fitness test. After listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board today concluded its proceedings into an alleged misconduct involving Umar Akmal during a fitness test. After listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding.

After Umar Akmal offered his regrets for his actions, the PCB reprimanded him and also reminded him of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer.

The matter is now closed. The PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments.

