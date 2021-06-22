UrduPoint.com
PCB Statement On Younis Khan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:21 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan men’s national cricket team batting coach Younis Khan today mutually agreed to part ways. Younis was appointed last year in November on a two-year contract until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions.

“I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers.

Both PCB and Younis Khan have agreed to not to make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain’s departure.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to the United Kingdom without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Younis Khan’s replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in due course.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team will tour the UK from 25 June to 20 July for three ODIs and three T20Is, while the West Indies tour will be from 21 July to 24 August where the visiting team will feature in five T20Is and two Tests.

