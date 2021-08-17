UrduPoint.com

PCB Submits Surprising Details To NA Standing Committee On Inter-Provincial Coordination

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th , 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday submitted documents before the National Assembly Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination and did not provide details about the revenue and expenditure to the standing committee.

According to a local private TV, the Standing Committee was also not informed about investments and bank deposits. The report said that 2019’s accounts were presented to the committee instead of the present while the cricket board has not yet audited their accounts. The Committee was also not informed about the salaries of other employees including coaches. PCB Chairman’s allowances were mentioned in the documents. The Standing Committee expressed serious concerns over non-disclosure of salaries and allowances of other employees.

The tv report revealed that PCB earned Rs 10.69 billion in 2019 and spent Rs 5.

94 billion while there was revenue of Rs 4.42 billion. The documents, it reported, had revealed that PCB spent Rs 627.7 million on repairs alone while Rs 2.83 billion were spent in the domestic tournament. The PCB spent Rs 1.6 billion on Pakistan and neutral venues. Rs 2.83 billion was spent on foreign tours of the national team. The committee was also not informed about the internal and external visits to Pakistan while xpenditures before the current PCB chairman Ehsan Mani were Rs 4.3 billion in 2017 and Rs 5.13 billion in 2018.

In 2019, expenditure reached Rs 5.94 billion. PCB spent Rs 61.63 crore for the development of cricket, it claimed. PCB earned Rs 4.27 billion from tournaments outside Pakistan while they earned Rs 5.41 billion from Pakistan and neutral venues. PCB earned Rs 238 million through sponsorships and logos while they earned Rs 707.9 million from investment and interest.

