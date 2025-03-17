PCB suffers huge financial loss of millions of rupees for hosting ICC CT 2025, Indian media report

- Home
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:28 PM
India media report PCB incurred a loss of Rs869 crore during its hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, prompting board to take tough measures including reducing players' match fees and eliminating 5-star hotel accommodations
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suffered a financial loss of millions of rupees for hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the India media claimed on Monday.
The PCB, it said, incurred a loss of Rs869 crore during its hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, prompting the board to take tough measures including reducing players' match fees and eliminating 5-star hotel accommodations.
NDTV reports that the PCB faced an 85% loss on its investment during the hosting of the Champions Trophy.
According to reports, the PCB suffered a loss of 85 million Dollars (869 crore rupees) during the tournament, which has worsened the financial situation of the board.
Pakistan played only one match on its home ground during the Champions Trophy while the remaining matches were held overseas. Pakistan played its first Group A match against New Zealand in Lahore, where they were defeated. They then played against India in Dubai, where they also lost. The third match against Bangladesh was canceled due to rain, after which Pakistan was eliminated from the tournament.
According to a report from the Indian newspaper, the PCB spent Rs18 billion to upgrade stadiums in the three host cities—Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi.
This cost was 50% higher than the initial budget.
Additionally, the board spent an extra 40 million dollars on the event's preparations. However, the PCB only received 6 million dollars as hosting fees, and the revenue from ticket sales and sponsorships was negligible.
The report stated that the PCB suffered a total loss of 85 million dollars during the hosting of the Champions Trophy. In response to this loss, the board took several tough measures. The players' match fees for the National T20 Championship have been reduced by 90%, and the fees for reserve players have been cut by 87.5%.
Indian media while quoting Pakistani media said that the PCB recently reduced the match fee from Rs40,000 to Rs10,000 but PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected the decision and ordered the Domestic Cricket Department to re-evaluate the matter.
Additionally, the 5-star hotel accommodations for players were eliminated, and they would now be housed in economy hotels.
The India media reported that the PCB's financial losses had once again put Pakistani cricket in a difficult situation, which could impact both the players and the board's future plans.
However, the PCB Chairman promised to take immediate action to improve the situation.
