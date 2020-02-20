UrduPoint.com
PCB Suspends Umar Akmal With Immediate Effect

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:42 PM

He has been suspended under Article 4.7.1 of Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board has suspended middle-order batsman Umar Akmal under Anti-Corruption code, a statement issued by the board said here on Thursday.

The board suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of Pakistan Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code, leaving him complete out from any cricket-related activity. The Anti-Corruption Unit of the board has started investigation against him.

Quetta Gladiators will also be allowed to apply for replacement of Akmal. Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will play the opening match of Pakistan Super League 2020 in National Stadium Karachi today.

According to some reports, Akmal was allegedly found asking his trainer about the fat, exposing himself entirely during the test. “Where is the fat?,” he asked his trainer. Kamran Akmal defended his action who said that his entire action was nothing but a complete “misunderstanding. He had stated that Umar had done it in “mischief”.

However, there are no clear reports yet about the allegations leveled against him.

