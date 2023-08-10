PCB takes Regional Presidents into confidence before new Domestic Structure

In a significant development for Pakistan cricket, the Domestic Regional Presidents met Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf to discuss the upcoming domestic structure

The meeting, which was held in a cordial manner here at the PCB's headquarters highlighted the collaboration and shared commitment of all stakeholders to enhance the domestic cricket landscape in the country.

The regional presidents, representing various cricketing regions across Pakistan, expressed their utmost confidence in the proposed changes to the domestic structure that the PCB is set to implement and will announce later today. The meeting provided a platform for open dialogue and comprehensive discussions on the workings of the new domestic framework, focusing on its potential to nurture and elevate cricket talent at the grassroots level.

Separately, the recently appointed Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), led by former captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez as member presented an in-depth briefing to the regional presidents at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Junaid Zia, Acting Director � Domestic Cricket Operations, and also the ex-officio member of the CTC briefed the members on the key components and features of the new domestic structure, emphasizing its intent to streamline and refine the player development pathway.

Zaka Ashraf said: "I firmly believe that the heart and soul of cricket in Pakistan lies within our regions.

These regions serve as the nurturing grounds for our domestic cricket, where young talents blossom and refine their skills.

"For a considerable span of time, there existed a void, a pause in the proper functioning of our regional setups.

However, I am pleased to share that these regions are back in action, and it's a significant leap forward for the sport in our nation.

"I express my gratitude for the support and enthusiasm demonstrated by the Domestic Regional Presidents and highlighted their integral role in driving the transformation of Pakistan cricket.

Together, we will witness the rise of cricketing stars who will carry the legacy of Pakistan cricket forward with pride and honour." Misbah-ul-Haq addressing the regional presidents said: "I am confident that we can craft a cricketing structure that not only benefits our cricketers but also upholds the interests of all stakeholders involved.

Your unwavering support is the foundation upon which this structure will succeed. If we work together, we will build a future that honours the game and the aspirations of countless budding cricketers." Mohammad Hafeez addressing the participants said: "Merit is the cornerstone of our approach, ensuring that cricketers and the support staff are recognized and rewarded based on their skills and dedication.

This structure is a testament to our collective commitment to provide opportunities for people associated with the game. With your support, we look forward to a brighter and more competitive future for the players." During the meeting, the domestic regional presidents extended their gratitude to the PCB for its unwavering commitment to advancing the game within the country. They extended their unconditional support to the PCB.

The invitation for the meeting was sent to all regional presidents, while some of the regional presidentscouldn't join the meeting.