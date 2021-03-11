UrduPoint.com
PCB Targets June Window For Remaining HBL PSL 6 Matches

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:36 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board and the Franchises, the PSL Governing Council, are aiming to reschedule the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches in June 2021 in Karachi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):Pakistan Cricket Board and the Franchises, the PSL Governing Council, are aiming to reschedule the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches in June 2021 in Karachi.

This was unanimously agreed by the six franchise owners and the PCB in a virtual meeting held on Thursday afternoon and after taking into consideration all factors relating to event organisation, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.

"June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men's national cricket team's international commitments in March/April and late August/September.

"The remaining 20 matches in June are now being planned following the men's national cricket team's return from Zimbabwe on 13 May and before their departure for England on 26 June".

He said PCB management will now look into the operational and logistical challenges and revert to the franchise owners and stakeholders.

