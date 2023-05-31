The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the national teams participation in the World Cup, purely depends on Government directives

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the national teams participation in the World Cup, purely depends on Government directives.

PCB officials led by its Chairman of the management committee, Najam Sathi held a meeting with ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice here on Wednesday and informed the ICC top officials that it would follow the directives of the government as far as participation of its national in World Cup if the Indian team did not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

The World Cup is to be played in India later this year and PCB has said that participation in the mega event depends only if the government allows it.

PCB has taken a firm stand on its participation after India's showed no flexibility in its conditions to feature in Asia Cup 2023, emphasizing that the event is held at a neutral venue, not in Pakistan who is the host of Asian premier cricket activity.

So much so PCB's proposal a hybrid model for hosting the Asia Cup and the (BCCI) is not ready to come up with a clear mind on the ongoing issue which mainly relates to hosting the Asia Cup by Pakistan.

" We have a very clear stance on our participation in the World Cup and hosting Asia Cup and we are very clear on both the issues," sources in the PCB told APP on Wednesday night.

They said PCB has taken every possible measure to host the Asia Cup on its soil and even presented a hybrid model to ensure that the event takes place but India has not accepted this idea.

They said PCB is bound to obey the directives of the Government for the participation of the team in World Cup.