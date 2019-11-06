PCB terminates 250 employees without pay

(@fidahassanain)

The spokesperson says the dues will be paid to the employees who were hired on contact for humanitarian ground.

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2019) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) terminated 250 employees few days ago could not get salaries, the sources said.

They said the PCB employees who were sacked had been waiting for thier salaries while Wajid Hussain, the Rawalpindi Curator, died but he could not get three months salary.

Commenting on death of Wajid Hussain, PCB spokesperson said that they would do something what they could do for Wajid Hussain. He also said that the employees who were terminated would be paid their dues within a day or so.

The employees were hired on two-month contract purely on human grounds, said the spokesperson, adding that they had been working for the well-fair of the employees.

Last month, an helpless cricketer joined an online network to ride bike to meet both ends meet in Karachi after he lost his job with the cricket.

Muhammad Waqas, an emerging cricket star, played under 19 cricket world cup and represented Pakistan in Asia cup started running his own bike in the city. He would now work for transportation of citizens from one side of the city to other.

After departmental cricket came to an end, hundreds and thousands of cricketers lost their jobs across the country. The departmental cricket was excluded from the domestic cricket structure.

Muhammad Waqasm, who runs bike through an online company, played for 60 first class matches.

“Now the cricket is end and the teams are over,” said Waqas who was pictured while riding a bike. “Seeing our fate, the children of poor families will never think about cricket,”.

He said many cricketers are doing different things to support their families financially.

“I used to get Rs 60,000 and now I run bike through an online company and earn Rs 600 to Rs 700,” said Muhammad Waqas. He said he thought he would play for Pakistan but now he saw others playing and one thing was sure that now the children of poor families would not join cricket.

A few days ago a video went viral showing another player Fazl Subhan who played 40 first class matches and took part in 29 A class matches but was running a rented car of Suzuki to meet the financial needs of his family.

“I played well and proved myself to be the part of national cricket team but unfortunately I’m out now, said Subhan adding that “ he is jobless and runs his car service to earn money,”. He stated that he earned 30 to 35 thousands but it was very hard for him to meet the daily expenses of the family.

He used to get Rs 100,000 when he used to play as member of the departmental cricket teams, he added.

Thousands of cricketers have lost their jobs after the departmental cricket was excluded from the cricket structure and now the young talent was unable to be part of the domestic cricket. It may be mentioned here that incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan was a cricketer but still no policy came to the limelight about welfare and development of young players despite that what PM Khan is today is because of cricket.