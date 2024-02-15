Open Menu

PCB Terminates Haris Rauf's Central Contract

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of ace fast bowler Haris Rauf and refused him 'No Objection Certificate (NOC)' for foreign leagues till July 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of ace fast bowler Haris Rauf and refused him 'No Objection Certificate (NOC)' for foreign leagues till July 2024.

The fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

The PCB asserted that refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract.

A PCB press release read: "After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024.

"

The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris Rauf on January 30, 2024 in line with the principles of justice and fair play but his response was found unsatisfactory.

The PCB maintains that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia PCB Noc January June July December National University All From

Recent Stories

Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: ..

Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar

12 minutes ago
 Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

12 minutes ago
 Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of ..

Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim

5 seconds ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

7 seconds ago
 Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

8 seconds ago
 GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men ..

GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title

10 seconds ago
22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan ..

22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi observed

11 seconds ago
 NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

3 hours ago
 Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs D ..

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..

3 hours ago
 Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

3 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports