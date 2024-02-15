PCB Terminates Haris Rauf's Central Contract
Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of ace fast bowler Haris Rauf and refused him 'No Objection Certificate (NOC)' for foreign leagues till July 2024
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of ace fast bowler Haris Rauf and refused him 'No Objection Certificate (NOC)' for foreign leagues till July 2024.
The fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.
The PCB asserted that refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract.
A PCB press release read: "After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024.
"
The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris Rauf on January 30, 2024 in line with the principles of justice and fair play but his response was found unsatisfactory.
The PCB maintains that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson.
Recent Stories
Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title
GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title
22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi observed
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket12 minutes ago
-
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim5 seconds ago
-
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title8 seconds ago
-
Jansher, Jehangir, Qamar Zaman honored at PSA2 hours ago
-
GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title10 seconds ago
-
Multan gears up for PSL Season 92 hours ago
-
National women, boys U15 squash championships from Feb 192 hours ago
-
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team3 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine18 hours ago
-
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee20 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released20 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores20 hours ago