PCB, TikTok To Go Hand-in-hand During HBL PSL 9
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and TikTok have joined hands for the HBL PSL 9 to provide fans with an opportunity to experience excitement of country's most loved sporting event like never before
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and TikTok have joined hands for the HBL PSL 9 to provide fans with an opportunity to experience excitement of country's most loved sporting event like never before.
TikTok will play a pivotal role in delivering behind-the-scenes moments, player interviews, post-match analysis and much more directly to fans worldwide throughout the HBL PSL 9 event. The collaboration heralds a new era of engaging content for cricket enthusiasts.
The HBL PSL account on TikTok @thepsl, has close to 2 million followers while there have been more than 2.47 million published content, using the popular hashtag #HoJaJazbaati in the last two seasons. The official hashtag for this season is #KhulKeKhel.
TikTok's Head of Content Operations and Marketing in Pakistan Saif Mujahid has said: “TikTok is excited to collaborate with PCB for HBL PSL Season 9. We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for cricket fans, providing them with access to exciting content and immersive storytelling throughout the tournament.
”
PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “TikTok's collaboration with PCB reflects our shared commitment to engaging cricket fans through innovative and compelling content. As we gear up for another thrilling season of HBL PSL, we look forward to leveraging TikTok's platform to bring fans closer to the action and excitement of the tournament.”
Fans can engage with the excitement using official hashtags such as #HoJaJazbaati, #PSLFanzone, #PSLTopPicks, #CricTok, #NawaAayaSoneya, #PSLKiYaadein and #JashaneCricket throughout HBL PSL Season 9.
Moreover, TikTok will introduce special HBL PSL filters, curated playlists, and a dedicated HBL PSL search hub within the app, enabling fans to immerse themselves fully in the tournament experience.
Recent Stories
IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year
ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions
SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20
Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD
SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate
DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop
More Stories From Sports
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 2221 minutes ago
-
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 1719 minutes ago
-
Hamza moves in ITF Pakistan World Jr final9 minutes ago
-
Leading Dutch hockey club to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for a friendly series6 minutes ago
-
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo19 minutes ago
-
Four matches decided in Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tourney6 minutes ago
-
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 92 hours ago
-
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 92 hours ago
-
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south2 hours ago
-
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe3 hours ago
-
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule4 hours ago