PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and TikTok have joined hands for the HBL PSL 9 to provide fans with an opportunity to experience excitement of country's most loved sporting event like never before.

TikTok will play a pivotal role in delivering behind-the-scenes moments, player interviews, post-match analysis and much more directly to fans worldwide throughout the HBL PSL 9 event. The collaboration heralds a new era of engaging content for cricket enthusiasts.

The HBL PSL account on TikTok @thepsl, has close to 2 million followers while there have been more than 2.47 million published content, using the popular hashtag #HoJaJazbaati in the last two seasons. The official hashtag for this season is #KhulKeKhel.

TikTok's Head of Content Operations and Marketing in Pakistan Saif Mujahid has said: “TikTok is excited to collaborate with PCB for HBL PSL Season 9. We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for cricket fans, providing them with access to exciting content and immersive storytelling throughout the tournament.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “TikTok's collaboration with PCB reflects our shared commitment to engaging cricket fans through innovative and compelling content. As we gear up for another thrilling season of HBL PSL, we look forward to leveraging TikTok's platform to bring fans closer to the action and excitement of the tournament.”

Fans can engage with the excitement using official hashtags such as #HoJaJazbaati, #PSLFanzone, #PSLTopPicks, #CricTok, #NawaAayaSoneya, #PSLKiYaadein and #JashaneCricket throughout HBL PSL Season 9.

Moreover, TikTok will introduce special HBL PSL filters, curated playlists, and a dedicated HBL PSL search hub within the app, enabling fans to immerse themselves fully in the tournament experience.