Open Menu

PCB, TikTok To Go Hand-in-hand During HBL PSL 9

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM

PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and TikTok have joined hands for the HBL PSL 9 to provide fans with an opportunity to experience excitement of country's most loved sporting event like never before

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and TikTok have joined hands for the HBL PSL 9 to provide fans with an opportunity to experience excitement of country's most loved sporting event like never before.

TikTok will play a pivotal role in delivering behind-the-scenes moments, player interviews, post-match analysis and much more directly to fans worldwide throughout the HBL PSL 9 event. The collaboration heralds a new era of engaging content for cricket enthusiasts.

The HBL PSL account on TikTok @thepsl, has close to 2 million followers while there have been more than 2.47 million published content, using the popular hashtag #HoJaJazbaati in the last two seasons. The official hashtag for this season is #KhulKeKhel.

TikTok's Head of Content Operations and Marketing in Pakistan Saif Mujahid has said: “TikTok is excited to collaborate with PCB for HBL PSL Season 9. We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for cricket fans, providing them with access to exciting content and immersive storytelling throughout the tournament.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “TikTok's collaboration with PCB reflects our shared commitment to engaging cricket fans through innovative and compelling content. As we gear up for another thrilling season of HBL PSL, we look forward to leveraging TikTok's platform to bring fans closer to the action and excitement of the tournament.”

Fans can engage with the excitement using official hashtags such as #HoJaJazbaati, #PSLFanzone, #PSLTopPicks, #CricTok, #NawaAayaSoneya, #PSLKiYaadein and #JashaneCricket throughout HBL PSL Season 9.

Moreover, TikTok will introduce special HBL PSL filters, curated playlists, and a dedicated HBL PSL search hub within the app, enabling fans to immerse themselves fully in the tournament experience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Hub Event Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational ..

IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year

6 minutes ago
 ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to di ..

ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions

6 minutes ago
 SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

6 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women Uni ..

Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur

7 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD

7 minutes ago
 SC to hear petition against general elections on F ..

SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19

7 minutes ago
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

7 minutes ago
 DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muh ..

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..

14 minutes ago
 RDA issues notice to marketing company for adverti ..

RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..

14 minutes ago
 Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

21 minutes ago
 SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports