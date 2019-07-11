PCB to advertise head coach job during ongoing month, Arthur will have to apply afresh

Mickey Arthur will have to apply afresh if he wishes to continue his role as Pakistan cricket team head coach as Pakistan Cricket Board will advertise for the job during the ongoing month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Mickey Arthur will have to apply afresh if he wishes to continue his role as Pakistan cricket team head coach as Pakistan Cricket Board will advertise for the job during the ongoing month.

"His three-year contract as national team's head coach has ended and if he wants to continue his job in the same capacity he will have to go through the same process under which his appointment was made some three years ago," a source in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told APP on Thursday.

He said the head coach post would be advertised following the return of Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani after the ICC World Cup final on July 14.

"He is in England and likely to return on July 18. Most probably the advertisement for the coach's slot will be given during the ongoing month after he (Mani) returns," he added.

The source confirmed some media reports that Arthur met Chairman PCB and Managing Director PCB Wasim Khan early, this week in London and expressed his desire to serve as Pakistan team coach again. "However, as far as I know he was not given any surety rather he was told to apply afresh," he added.