LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The name of Pakistan cricket team's head coach and the bowling coach will be announced here on Wednesday.

A five-member panel of the Pakistan Cricket board conducted its interview process for the posts of head and bowling coaches last week and subsequently sent their recommendations to OCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Mohsin Khan, who were interviewed last Thursday, have emerged as the top candidates for the respective slots.