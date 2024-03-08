Open Menu

PCB To Appoint Permanent Security Officer For National Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:48 PM

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

The latest reports say that Irtaza Komail is likely to be made the security officer of the national cricket team who can also travel with the team during the foreign tours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Following his appointment as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is set to implement significant changes within the board.

Naqvi introduced several officers from the Punjab government to the PCB, entrusting them with various responsibilities.

Irtaza Komail from the police service has been designated as the Chief Security Officer, granting him the authority to accompany the national cricket team on overseas tours. Additionally, Salman Naseer is anticipated to be appointed as the head of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the near future.

It's speculated that changes in the constitution may allow for the appointment of a Chief Operating Officer (COO).

PCB employees are apprehensive about their future, with internal discussions indicating that over 100 officials may face dismissal after the conclusion of the PSL finals.

Nevertheless, sources close to the Chairman suggest that the removal of such a significant number of officials is unlikely. They emphasized that only those who fail to perform adequately will be subject to dismissal.

However, amidst these expected alterations, concerns have arisen regarding the status of current officials post-PSL. The reports suggested that Lieutenant (Retd) Sahil Ashraf, a Pakistan Administrative Service officer, was slated for a position, but the Punjab government has yet to release him from his current duties.

