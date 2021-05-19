UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB To Begin Search For Head Of Women's Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

PCB to begin search for Head of Women's Cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Cricket board on Wednesday evening announced that it will advertise the post of the Head of Women's Cricket tomorrow, Thursday through its corporate website www.pcb.com.pk.

The person who qualifies for the post after undergoing a robust recruitment process will be primarily responsible for the short-term and long-term planning for the growth of women's cricket, ranging from grassroots to top-level, implementation of the strategy to develop an effective domestic structure at the Cricket Association, City Cricket Association and club level.

The role also requires the person to provide guidance in the scheduling and execution of international fixtures of women's sides across different levels.

Urooj Mumtaz previously held the position since September 2019 as an additional charge along with her national women's chief selector duties.

Urooj Mumtaz said here: "It has been an absolute pleasure to serve as an interim head of women's cricket. Being a former player and captain of the national women's team, I am extremely passionate about the women's game and have served the role with utmost dedication with an aim to positively impact and drive a change in women's cricket in the country.

"Overall, Pakistan women's cricket has made significant strides in the right direction and I look forward to work in unison with the upcoming head of women's cricket, in my role as a chief selector, to further enhance and uplift the sport. I will continue to inspire and encourage more sport participation, whereby increasing our player pool and providing opportunities at the international and domestic level to deserving cricketers."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket September Women 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

2 hours ago

US threatens to veto French draft UN resolution on ..

6 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Thailand renew pledge to further enhance ..

6 minutes ago

Germany hails US' apparent lifting of some Nord St ..

6 minutes ago

Berlusconi seriously ill: Italian prosecutor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.