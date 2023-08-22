Open Menu

PCB To Conduct Nationwide Women Trials From Wednesday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 11:49 AM

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

The trials will be conducted by the National Selection Committee, which comprises of chairperson and former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar, former international cricketers Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board, as part of its continuous effort to unearth women cricketers at the grassroots level, will hold a nationwide women's cricket trials, across eight cricket academies from 23 to 31 August. These trials will provide an exceptional platform for talented female cricketers from various age categories to showcase their skills and progress to the higher levels of the game.

The trials will be conducted by the National Selection Committee, which comprises of chairperson and former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar, former international cricketers Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal. The trials will be conducted for three age groups: U19, in which players who are born on or after 1 September 2004 are eligible; emerging and seniors categories.

The trials will help the selectors identify talent and select squads for Pakistan emerging and Pakistan U19 teams. Pakistan emerging side will compete against West Indies emerging team at home in October this year, while Pakistan U19 will feature in a triangular event involving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Bangladesh in January 2024.

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick: “We have recently awarded first-ever domestic contracts to 74 women cricketers, setting the tone for a brighter future in women's cricket. With the nationwide trials, we are eagerly poised to bring in a new wave of talented individuals forward.

“We have a great and exciting amount of women’s cricket events ahead, and these trials will help us identify splendid talent that the selectors can consider for the national teams’ squads.”

The following is the schedule of trials in eight academies.

Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi – 23 August

Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan – 23 August

Women sports Stadium, Bahawalpur – 24 August

Kinnard College for Women, Lahore – 24 August

Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi/Islamabad – 28 August

Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar – 29 August

Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad – 30 August

Bugti Stadium, Quetta– 31 August

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Peshawar Sports Bangladesh Abbottabad Sri Lanka Bahawalpur Progress January August September October Women Event From

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

3 minutes ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

3 minutes ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

18 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

30 minutes ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

38 minutes ago
 UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

10 hours ago
 Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

12 hours ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

12 hours ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports