PCB To Decide The Fate Of Remaining Dues Of PSL Players And Scorers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:38 PM

PCB to decide the fate of remaining dues of PSL players and scorers

The sources say that the players and scorers have not been paid yet their remaining 25 per cent dues of PSL matches that were stopped due to Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) decided to resolve the issue of remaining dues for officials and scorers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five, the sources said here on Wednesday.

PCB said that PSL was about to conclude but it was postponed while the dues were cleared of the umpires and match referees who supervised PSL matches.

“Match officials, scorers, and players are paid through a procedure,” the sources said, pointing out that procedure for payment of dues of the officials would be decided in the next few days.

The board said that remaining 25 percent of the dues was under consideration and it would be paid once the procedure was finalized.

Scorers and match officials are waiting for payments even after two and a half months and they are facing difficulties due to nationwide lockdown.

