PCB to honour Kiran Khan and Sarah Mahboob on International Women’s Day

Additionally, women cricket fans can enjoy 30 per cent off for the HBL PSL 2020 matches from 7-15 March

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020) As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the Pakistan Cricket Board will be acknowledging Olympics swimmer Kiran Khan and Sarah Mahboob, Pakistan’s number-one ranked tennis player, for their services through the Hamaray Heroes platform.

Kiran, also known as ‘golden girl’, represented Pakistan at the age of just 13 in the Commonwealth Games 2002 in Manchester, England. She has been recognised by the World Olympians Associations for serving Pakistan in multiple Olympic events and is a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s civilian award.

Over the course of her career, Kiran has bagged 327 national gold medals and 47 medals in international competition.

Sarah is the first woman tennis player from Pakistan to secure qualification in the main draw of an International Tennis Federation’s tournament – a feat that she achieved in 2010. In 2004, she became the youngest-ever Pakistan national champion, at the age of only 14, and the right-handed player is currently top-ranked in Pakistan.

Hamaray Heroes is a user-based campaign, launched before the start of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, in which fans and followers nominated the unsung heroes of the nation through the HBL PSL website.

In an another initiative to promote, appreciate and highlight the integral and important role of women in our society, Pakistan national women’s cricket team members will attend the Lahore Qalandars and King Kings’ match and will lead the playing teams from the dug-outs to the middle.

Separately and in continuation of the ongoing ‘March Madness’ special discount offer, the women buyers will also be awarded 30 per cent off on the tickets for the VVIP, VIP and Premium category enclosures for the last 11 HBL PSL 2020 group matches, which run from 7-15 March. The tickets can be purchased from the TCS outlets.

PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid, said: “Women are an integral part of any society and play an enormous role in its development.

“The PCB being a responsible organisation has decided to use the HBL PSL 2020 platform to celebrate the women of our country and create awareness regarding the issues surrounding gender gap and to make our society more inclusive.”