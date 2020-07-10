UrduPoint.com
PCB To Host Asian Cup 2022 In Dubai

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:09 PM

PCB to host Asian Cup 2022 in Dubai

The tournament was likely to be played in June 2021 and it would be hosted by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) Pakistan Cricked board (PCB) will host Asia Cup 2022 as tournament scheduled to take place this year has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, the report said here on Friday.

Asian cricket Council gave hosting rights to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for Asia Cup to be held in September. The tournament was likely to be played in June 2021 and it would be hosted by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The council stated that it was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup.

Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant.

Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed. Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same.

