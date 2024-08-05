PCB to launch all-format Champions tourney during domestic season 2024-25

With a view to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, provide more competitive and high-pressure cricket, and create better earning opportunities for its future stars, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced to add all-format 'Champions'

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) With a view to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, provide more competitive and high-pressure cricket, and create better earning opportunities for its future stars, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced to add all-format 'Champions'

tournaments to the Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the introduction of new tourneys during a press

conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium. He was flanked by Advisor to Chairman Cricket

Waqar Younas and CEO Salman Naseer.

The PCB Chairman said that the Champions Cup was envisaged to bridge the gap between

domestic and international cricket without any changes to the domestic structure, adding

that the tourneys would help pick the best performers from the domestic cricket pool.

He said a pool of 150 players would be groomed under the a mentor (a former legend of

Pakistan cricket) with each to look after a team comprising 30 cricketers including the

national team players.

To a question, he said Champions Cup would be made part of the PCB Constitution

so that it had a lasting presence in the system.

He said five teams Panthers, Stallions, Lions, Dolphins and Wolves would be headed

by a legend on a three year contract and he would be assisted by a coaching staff

of 10 persons.

Naqvi further said: "Our current standings - sixth in Tests, fourth in ODIs and seventh

in T20Is - do not reflect the true potential and legacy of Pakistan cricket. He said in

order to restore our rightful place at the top of world cricket, we must innovate and

strategically enhance, expand and strengthen our domestic structure, the introduction

of the three Champions tournaments is the right step in this direction".

“The Champions tournaments will bring together our most talented and consistent

performers from domestic cricket with our centrally contracted players, creating an

environment that mirrors the intensity of international cricket. With broadcast matches,

legendary mentors, elite coaching staff and extensive media coverage, these tournaments

will provide our players with the exposure and experience they need," Naqvi added.

He said: "By establishing a clear and progressive pathway from clubs, schools and

universities to intra-district, to inter-district, to regional/department competitions,

we are nurturing the next generation of cricketing stars".

Naqvi said: "The Champions tournaments will offer our players a platform to experience

the rigorous and pressures of international cricket right here at home, adding that his

is crucial for building a robust and highly competitive domestic structure that consistently

produces world-class talent".

The PCB Chairman said he was highly optimistic about the future of Pakistan cricket

and the investments we are making through the Champions tournaments will pay immense

dividends. "We are dedicated to identifying, nurturing and preparing our best talent

to represent Pakistan on the global stage.”

The Champions One-Day Cup, Champions T20 Cup and Champions First-Class Cup

will join the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (regional first-class tournament),

President’s Trophy (departmental first-class tournament), President’s Cup (departmental 50-over event),

and HBL Pakistan Super League 2025 in the 2024-25 domestic cricket season, expected

to run from September 1, 2024 to August 5, 2025.

With the addition of three Champions tournaments, the PCB will now organize a total of

261 matches across eight men’s senior tournaments. This includes 131 first-class matches

in three events, 40 50-over matches in two events and 97 T20 matches in three events.

In the 2023-24 season, the PCB had organised 203 matches in the six men’s senior

tournaments, including 51 first-class matches in two tournaments, 55 50-over matches

in two events and 97 T20 matches.

Salient features of the newly-introduced Champions tournaments are:

Five sides – Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, Stallions and Wolves - will compete in each Champions Cup event

Each Champions Cup event will be played in a double-league format

Around 150 of the country’s highest-performing domestic players from the past three years and centrally contracted players will be available for selection (more details to be shared in due course)

Each side will have a former Pakistan superstar as a mentor and potentially as an owner (mentor and owner names/details to be announced in due course)

Player support personnel of each side are expected to include: Head Coach (at least Level 3, minimum five years with a first-class side), batting/bowling/fielding coaches (minimum Level 3, three-year experience), Strength and Conditioning Coach, Physiotherapist, Analyst, Operations Manager, and Media/Digital Media Manager

Each side will be allocated a dedicated Regional High Performance Centre in Faisalabad (High Performance Centre Faisalabad), Karachi (Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre), Lahore (National Cricket Academy), Multan (Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre), and Sialkot (High Performance Centre, Sialkot) for training and practice

Enhanced domestic contracts will be offered to 150 cricketers as: Category 1: 40 players, PKR550,000 per month; Category 2: 50 players, PKR400,000 per month; Category 3: 60 players, PKR250,000 per month.

In the 2023-24 season, domestic contracts were offered as PKR300,000 for A+ Category, PKR200,000 for A Category, PKR185,000 for B Category, PKR170,000 for C Category, PKR150,000 for D Category, PKR100,000 for E Category, and PKR50,000 for F Category

In addition to the monthly retainers, players will receive improved match fees as follows: PKR200,000 for red-ball cricket, PKR125,000 for 50-over matches and PKR100,000 for T20 matches. In the 2023-24 season, match fees were PKR80,000 and PKR40,000 for red and white-ball cricket, respectively

Each side will have a Corporate Sponsor and Media Partner. Other revenue streams will include broadcast and live-streaming rights, event title sponsorship, ground branding rights and ticket sales/merchandise

The Champions One-Day Cup will serve as the season opener of the PCB Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 when the 21-match tournament is played from 1-29 September. Curtains will fall on the PCB Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 with the Champions First-Class Cup, which will be held from 28 May to 5 August.

In addition to the eight men’s senior tournaments in the period from August 2024 to September 2025, the PCB

will also organize 11 development/pathway tournaments which will be separate to the three Pakistan Shaheens and one Pakistan U19 away series.

This potentially means, the budding and upcoming youngsters are expected to get around 13,000 matches at the schools, colleges, universities, clubs, U15, U17, U19, Regional Inter-District Senior and Challenge League Senior levels across all formats to test their skills, impress their coaches and selectors with their performances, make themselves available for selection in the regional, departmental, franchise and Champions sides and, in the meantime, continue to walk up the ladder in pursuit of their dreams.

Tentative dates of the eight men’s senior tournaments in the PCB Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 are (schedules, formats and other details will be announced closer to time):

Champions One-Day Cup: 1-29 September (five teams, 21 matches) (new event)

President’s Cup (50-over): 3-15 October (nine teams, 19 matches) (seven teams, 24 matches in 2023-24)

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: 20 October-18 December (18 teams, 73 matches) (eight teams, 29 matches in 2023-24)

Champions T20 Cup: 21 December -2 January (five teams, 21 matches) (new event)

President’s Trophy (first-class): 6 January-7 March (nine teams, 37 matches) (seven teams, 22 matches in 2023-24)

National T20 Cup: 13-21 March (18 teams, 35 matches) (18 teams, 63 matches in 2023-24)

Pakistan Super League 2025: 10 April-25 May (six teams, 34 matches) (six teams, 34 matches in 2023-24)

Champions First-Class Cup: 28 May-5 August (five teams, 21 matches) (new event)