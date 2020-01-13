PCB to meet BCB in Dubai

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mr Ehsan Mani, will meet Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Mr Nazmul Hassan, in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, following which the PCB will provide further updates on Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan

The Dubai meeting is a continuation of the discussion process, which the PCB has followed to reach a consensus with the BCB on its national men’s cricket team’s tour itinerary.