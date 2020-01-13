UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB To Meet BCB In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:43 PM

PCB to meet BCB in Dubai

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mr Ehsan Mani, will meet Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Mr Nazmul Hassan, in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, following which the PCB will provide further updates on Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mr Ehsan Mani, will meet Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Mr Nazmul Hassan, in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, following which the PCB will provide further updates on Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The Dubai meeting is a continuation of the discussion process, which the PCB has followed to reach a consensus with the BCB on its national men’s cricket team’s tour itinerary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Bangladesh PCB Dubai

Recent Stories

Public, private schools reopened today after winte ..

17 seconds ago

Philippines’ largest carrier Cebu Pacific celebr ..

7 minutes ago

Masood Khan warns RSS & BJP leaders to refrain fro ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Bomb Attack at Mosque in South Wester ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Sultan Haitham ..

13 minutes ago

Iranian Ambassador to UK Advises European Diplomat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.