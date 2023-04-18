UrduPoint.com

PCB To Play Its Part In Reducing Carbon Emission

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2023 | 10:15 PM

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the PCB will promote practices that encourage recycling during cricket events with the aim of achieving net zero carbon emission.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board will use its reach to create awareness about the need to reduce carbon emission by joining hands with Minus2Degrees (M2D).

The first step towards this cause will see the PCB and M2D plant as many as a thousand trees on Lahore’s famous Canal road.

Over the course of the next two years, the PCB will benefit from the M2D’s research on bringing down the carbon emission and will adopt recommended practices for the betterment of environment that will help the sport and Pakistan cricket fans at large.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Mr Najam Sethi: “The climate change is a real threat to our existence and it is extremely important that we play a role in create awareness about the need to reduce carbon emission.

“Cricket is the most loved and followed sport in the country and we have signed a MoU with Minus2Degrees to use the game’s reach for a cause that will benefit this and the future generations.

“The PCB has always been a supporter of eco-friendly campaigns and we will support M2D in this cause. Together, we can make changes and contribute to our society, making it a habit to use eco-friendly, recycled, and sustainable products to reduce pollution.”

President M2D Mr Fawad Sarwar: “It is with the utmost honor and overflowing joy that I stand before you today to announce a momentous collaboration between my company Minus2Degrees (M2D) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their remarkable Net Zero initiatives. Aligning ourselves with the PCB is akin to joining hands with the heart and soul of the Pakistani people, and we are humbled and privileged to be able to assist them in reaching their goals.

M2D's vision is to assist countries, industries, businesses, and sports organizations in adopting environmentally sustainable practices that are aligned with the United Nation's (UN) net-zero goals for 2030 and 2050. Through these efforts, M2D aims to protect the Earth from the disastrous effects of global climate change.”

