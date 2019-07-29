UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB To Remove Sarfaraz Ahmed As Captain

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 19 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:41 AM

PCB to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain

Sarfaraz Ahmed will be removed as the captain of the Test cricket

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has decided to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as the national cricket team captain.

According to media reports, Sarfaraz’s replacement has already been chosen.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will be removed as the captain of the Test cricket. The move comes prior to the ICC Test Championship.

Sarfaraz has led Pakistan in 13 Test matches to date, with winning only four and losing eight matches.

The 32-year-old cricketer is currently serving as Pakistan team’s captain in all three formats.

Earlier while addressing a press conference upon returning to Pakistan after the ODI World Cup 2019, Sarfaraz Ahmed had said that he would not resign as captain.

He said that the PCB will decide if he needs to be removed as the captain.

“As a captain and as a player, I am satisfied with my performance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Inzamam-ul-Haq announced his decision to step down as chairman of the selection committee by not seeking extension in his contract which expires on July 31.

Inzamam's decision came as no surprise after Pakistan team's failure to qualify for the semi finals of the recently concluded ICC World Cup in England.

Pakistan are presently ranked sixth in ODIs and seventh in Tests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC PCB July 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

President AJK welcomes Trump’s mediation offer o ..

1 minute ago

Brother opens fire at youth for annoying his siste ..

22 minutes ago

PTI’s Umar Dar resigns from party position

45 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 July 2019

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.