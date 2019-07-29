PCB to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has decided to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as the national cricket team captain.

According to media reports, Sarfaraz’s replacement has already been chosen.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will be removed as the captain of the Test cricket. The move comes prior to the ICC Test Championship.

Sarfaraz has led Pakistan in 13 Test matches to date, with winning only four and losing eight matches.

The 32-year-old cricketer is currently serving as Pakistan team’s captain in all three formats.

Earlier while addressing a press conference upon returning to Pakistan after the ODI World Cup 2019, Sarfaraz Ahmed had said that he would not resign as captain.

He said that the PCB will decide if he needs to be removed as the captain.

“As a captain and as a player, I am satisfied with my performance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Inzamam-ul-Haq announced his decision to step down as chairman of the selection committee by not seeking extension in his contract which expires on July 31.

Inzamam's decision came as no surprise after Pakistan team's failure to qualify for the semi finals of the recently concluded ICC World Cup in England.

Pakistan are presently ranked sixth in ODIs and seventh in Tests.