PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in crowd for PSL: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the board has shown interest to talk about increase in crowd after NCOC allowed 20 per cent spectators for PSL’s 6th edition amid fears of COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) would try its best to increase crowd capacity to 50 per cent for fast approaching 6th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that PCB had shown this desire after National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed just 20 per cent crowd for matches in Lahore and Karachi.

The decision about crowd for three playoffs and the final would yet be made.

“PCB will make request again to NCOC for increase in crowd,” the sources said, pointing out that after the recent permission over 5,000 spectators could get in the ground stands in Lahore.

The decision earlier was made amid fears COVID-19 cases in the country.