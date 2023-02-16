PCB to support inaugural Over 40s World Cup: Najam Sethi

Chairman of Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) Fawad Ijaz Khan called on the Chairman of the Management Committee of PCB Najam Aziz Sethi to inform him about the details of the Inaugural Over 40s World Cup

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Chairman of Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) Fawad Ijaz Khan called on the Chairman of the Management Committee of PCB Najam Aziz Sethi to inform him about the details of the Inaugural Over 40s World Cup.

The Inaugural Over 40s World Cup is scheduled to be held in Karachi from 23rd September to 8th October 2023 according to a communique here on Thursday.

Fourteen Countries will be participating in the Mega Event and a total of 56 matches will be played on eight different grounds.

A number of well-known former Test players from 14 countries are expected to feature in this World Cup.

Fawad Ijaz Khan explained the details of this World Cup as well as the other activities of PVCA both at the domestic and international levels in a meeting that lasted approximately one hour.

Pakistan Over 50s team will be traveling to Cape Town South Africa next month to participate in the Over 50s World Cup.

Najam Aziz Sethi appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association for efficiently conducting a broad array of Cricket activities including organizing the Inter School Cricket Tournaments.

He applauded the World Cup-winning Pakistan Over 60s team which lifted the trophy in Brisbane in September 2022.

Moreover, the Chairman Management Committee of PCB ensured complete support in the organization of the Inaugural Over 40s World Cup.