PCB To Unveil New Domestic Structure On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:35 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board will unveil the 2019-20 domestic cricket structure on Saturday, 31 August

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board will unveil the 2019-20 domestic cricket structure on Saturday, 31 August.

All PCB-accredited journalists are invited to attend the event.

WHAT – Presentation, followed by panel discussion and Q&A on the PCB domestic cricket structure 2019-20

WHO – PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director – Domestic Cricket Haroon Rashid

WHEN – Saturday, 31 August at 1115am

WHERE – Media conference room, Level 2, Far End, Gaddafi Stadium

The respected members of the media are requested to arrive no later than 11am so that they can settle down and the event can start on time.

