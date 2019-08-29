PCB To Unveil New Domestic Structure On Saturday
Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:35 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board will unveil the 2019-20 domestic cricket structure on Saturday, 31 August
All PCB-accredited journalists are invited to attend the event.
WHAT – Presentation, followed by panel discussion and Q&A on the PCB domestic cricket structure 2019-20
WHO – PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director – Domestic Cricket Haroon Rashid
WHEN – Saturday, 31 August at 1115am
WHERE – Media conference room, Level 2, Far End, Gaddafi Stadium
The respected members of the media are requested to arrive no later than 11am so that they can settle down and the event can start on time.