PCB Tweaks Points System To Encourage Positive Cricket In Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:03 PM

PCB tweaks points system to encourage positive cricket in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Side refusing to continue the match will be suspended for 12 months and will have their contracts terminated

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020) To encourage the six Cricket Association sides to play an attacking and positive brand of cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board has introduced a result-oriented points system in the PCB Paying Conditions for the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which commences from Sunday, 25 October.

The 31-match tournament will be played across four Karachi venues, including the National Stadium, which will stage the five-day final from 1-5 January 2021.

To encourage the batsmen to increase their strike-rates, the PCB, in a major switch, has decided to reward five batting points to sides who will reach the 400-run mark inside 100 overs in the first innings.

According to the amended playing conditions, bonus batting points will be awarded as follows (first innings only):

· 200 runs inside 100 overs – 1 point

· 250 runs inside 100 overs – 2 points

· 300 runs inside 100 overs – 3 points

· 350 runs inside 100 overs – 4 points

· 400 runs inside 100 overs – 5 points

On the other side of the coin, the PCB has introduced a two-fold bowling points system.

The over-based points system is as follows:

· Three wickets inside 100 overs – 1 point

· Six wickets inside 100 overs – 2 points

· Eight wickets inside 100 overs – 3 points

Additional all-out bonus points will be allocated as follows:

· 200 runs or less inside 100 overs – three points

· Between 201 and 250 runs inside 100 overs– two points

· Between 251 and 300 runs inside 100 overs – one point

To further elaborate and simplify the allocation of points, if Team A bowls out Team B for 175 runs in 90 overs, then Team A will pocket three points for collecting eight wickets inside 100 overs and another three points for restricting their opponents to inside 200 runs.

In contrast, Team B will remain pointless for being unable to achieve the minimum threshold of 200 runs inside 100 overs.

Similarly, if Team C scores 275 for nine in 100 overs against Team D, then Team D will collect three bowling points for claiming eight wickets but will be unable to add an additional point for their failure to grab the last wicket. In contrast, Team C will get two bonus points for cross the 250-run mark inside 100 overs.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also amended certain playing conditions. The key changes are.

Clause 16.2 (d) shall now read as:

In case of a walk over or if a team refuses to play, following penalties shall be imposed.

1. The match shall stop there and then and will not be restarted

2. The Playing XI and the officials of the defaulting team shall be banned for 12 months (it will be a global ban)

3. All central contracts of that team will be cancelled

4. The team can still play the event with replaced players/officials

5. The points scored during that match will be nullified

6. The opponents to be awarded maximum points

Clause 1.2.8 deals with the scenario of a like-by-like replacement of a player who has tested positive for Covid-19

Clause 1.2.7 deals with concussion replacement

