PCB undertakes breast cancer awareness initiative during today’s HBL PSL 8 fixture

The Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sutlans players to wear pink ribbon and pink caps while awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium on the big screen and the LED parameter boards.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board will use the popularity and reach of the HBL Pakistan Super League to create awareness about breast cancer as part of its social corporate responsibility during today’s match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Each year, there is an approximate addition of 90,000 new breast cancer cases in Pakistan making it a matter of serious concern, requiring the need for early detection.

Stumps will be branded in pink and schoolgirls donning pink shirts and pink caps will walk in with the first fielding team to their positions and hand over the caps to players.

The PCB had earlier observed 16 February as childhood cancer awareness day during the Karachi Kings v Islamabad United fixture at the National Bank Cricket Arena.