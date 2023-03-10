UrduPoint.com

PCB Undertakes Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative During Today’s HBL PSL 8 Fixture

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2023 | 08:30 PM

PCB undertakes breast cancer awareness initiative during today’s HBL PSL 8 fixture

The Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sutlans players to wear pink ribbon and pink caps while awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium on the big screen and the LED parameter boards.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board will use the popularity and reach of the HBL Pakistan Super League to create awareness about breast cancer as part of its social corporate responsibility during today’s match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Each year, there is an approximate addition of 90,000 new breast cancer cases in Pakistan making it a matter of serious concern, requiring the need for early detection.

The Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sutlans players to wear pink ribbon and pink caps while awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium on the big screen and the LED parameter boards.

Stumps will be branded in pink and schoolgirls donning pink shirts and pink caps will walk in with the first fielding team to their positions and hand over the caps to players.

The PCB had earlier observed 16 February as childhood cancer awareness day during the Karachi Kings v Islamabad United fixture at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan PCB Pakistan Super League February Breast Cancer Cancer Islamabad United Karachi Kings Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.