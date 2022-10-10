- Home
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 11:32 AM
New Zealand will be the third high-profile cricket side to tour Pakistan in 2022.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) Super League, a qualifying tournament for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan and New Zealand are fourth and sixth, respectively.
In March/April, Australia made their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years when they played three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I. Last month, England visited Pakistan for the first time in 17 years and played seven T20Is. They will return in late November for December’s Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.
Schedule of matches (Playing hours to be confirmed closer to matches):
Pakistan v New Zealand:
27-31 Dec – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)
4-8 Jan – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)
11 Jan – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)
13 Jan – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)
15 Jan – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)
13 Apr - 1st T20I, Karachi
15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Karachi
16 Apr – 3rd T20I, Karachi
19 Apr – 4th T20I, Karachi
23 Apr – 5th T20I, Lahore
26 Apr – 1st ODI, Lahore
28 Apr – 2nd ODI, Lahore
1 May – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
4 May – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi
7 May – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi
Pakistan v England
1-5 Dec – 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ICC World Test Championship)
9-13 Dec – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)