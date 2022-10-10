UrduPoint.com

PCB Unveils Details Of New Zealand's Two Tests, Eight ODIs And Five T20Is In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 11:32 AM

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pakistan

New Zealand will be the third high-profile cricket side to tour Pakistan in 2022.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) Super League, a qualifying tournament for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan and New Zealand are fourth and sixth, respectively.

New Zealand will be the third high-profile cricket side to tour Pakistan in 2022.

In March/April, Australia made their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years when they played three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I. Last month, England visited Pakistan for the first time in 17 years and played seven T20Is. They will return in late November for December’s Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

Schedule of matches (Playing hours to be confirmed closer to matches):

Pakistan v New Zealand:

27-31 Dec – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)

4-8 Jan – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

11 Jan – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

13 Jan – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

15 Jan – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

13 Apr - 1st T20I, Karachi

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Apr – 3rd T20I, Karachi

19 Apr – 4th T20I, Karachi

23 Apr – 5th T20I, Lahore

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Lahore

28 Apr – 2nd ODI, Lahore

1 May – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

4 May – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi

7 May – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi

Pakistan v England

1-5 Dec – 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ICC World Test Championship)

9-13 Dec – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

17-21 Dec – 3rd Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Multan World ICC Australia Rawalpindi May November New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.