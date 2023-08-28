Open Menu

PCB Unveils Star Nation Jersey For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2023 | 05:14 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled the Star Nation Jersey on Monday at a grand ceremony here at Gaddafi Stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled the Star Nation Jersey on Monday at a grand ceremony here at Gaddafi Stadium.

The ceremony, led by Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, marked a significant step as the national team prepares for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Star Nation Jersey signifies more than a mere piece of apparel; it embodies the profound connection between Pakistan's cricketing heroes and their steadfast supporters. Drawing inspiration from celestial bodies, each star symbolises brilliance, aspiration, and the radiant glow of cricketing achievements. This design philosophy encapsulates the spirit of cricketing excellence, resonating deeply with every Pakistani cricket enthusiast.

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee said : "The Star Nation Jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match.

This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits." Usman Waheed, Director � Commercial said : "The Star Nation Jersey isn't just a uniform; it's a canvas woven with stories, sacrifices, and triumphs. Each star on this jersey represents the unwavering support of our fans and the radiant legacy of our cricketing heroes. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to ensure that donning this jersey will instill profound pride in every Pakistani."Interested individuals can view the official reveal video by visiting the link here: https://youtu.be/k2gNETWlsW0Fans can pre-order the Star Nation Jersey on the PCB's official online store, shop.pcb.com.pk. By proudly wearing this jersey, fans can show their support for the cricketing heroes and unite under a single banner as Pakistan embarks on its quest for glory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

More Stories From Sports