PCB Upgrades Shan Masood's Central Contract

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday upgraded the central contract of Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday upgraded the central contract of Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood.

PCB sources told APP that the board decided as part of its policy that if any player on central contract who is below A or B-category, becomes captain, his central contract would be shifted to B-category till he continues the captaincy.

