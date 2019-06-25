PCB upgrades women central contracts

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced incentive-based 12-month central contracts for 10 elite women cricketers to commence from July 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced incentive-based 12-month central contracts for 10 elite women cricketers to commence from July 1.

Previously, six-month contracts were signed with the players, said a press release issued here.

There has been a 20 per cent increase in the retainer remuneration of Category A, which includes Nida Dar and Sana Mir; 18.5 per cent increase in Category B, which comprises Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Wadood, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz; and 18 per cent increase in Category C, which contains Diana Baig and Nahida Khan.

In an effort to further incentivise its cricketers and narrow the gap between men and women cricketers, the PCB has also increased the daily allowances.

The revised arrangement sees an increase of 100 per cent in daily allowances payable during camps in Pakistan and 50 per cent rise in daily allowances whilst on foreign tours.

To bring the Pakistan women's cricket team at par with other international women sides, the PCB has also confirmed business class travel on all international flights more than five hours.

Through a new initiative in order to enhance the profile of women's domestic tournaments, the PCB has also introduced a match fee of Rs 10,000 per match for all cricketers.

These major decisions have been rolled into women's cricket either for the first time or revised after many years, and are also a recognition and appreciation of their performances this year against the Windies and South Africa.

The Pakistan women's team is presently occupying fifth position on the ICC Women's Championship with two rounds against India and England remaining. If they finish in the top four, they will qualify directly for the ICC Women's World Cup 2021 to be held in New Zealand from January 30 to February 20.

Next year, the Pakistan women's team will participate in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Australia 2020 from February 21 to March 8.

PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan, said PCB is pleased to announce the upgraded and enhanced central contracts to our women cricketers for the next 12 months, which reflect the value, respect and importance we place in our women international cricketers.

Chair of Pakistan women's selection panel, Urooj Mumtaz, said lauded the announcement of the new central contracts saying it is a great step for the women's game in Pakistan.