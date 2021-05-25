PCB vaccinates national women cricketers, supporting staff

(@fidahassanain)

The board set up vaccination centre for the players and supporting staff in Lahore and Karachi to vaccinate them for their safety from Covid-19

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board has said that national women’s players and supporting staff have received their Covid-19 vaccine.

Pakistan Cricket Board arranged the vaccination of the women cricket players.

“Pakistan women's players have received their Covid-19 vaccine in Lahore,” the board tweeted.

In another tweet, PCB shared the pictures of the players and supporting staff being vaccinated in Karachi.

It said: “Pakistan women's players and support staff have received their Covid-19 vaccine at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi,”.