PCB Vaccinates National Women Cricketers, Supporting Staff

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:13 PM

PCB vaccinates national women cricketers, supporting staff

The board set up vaccination centre for the players and supporting staff  in Lahore and Karachi to vaccinate them for their safety from Covid-19

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board has said that national women’s players and supporting staff have received their Covid-19 vaccine.

Pakistan Cricket Board arranged the vaccination of the women cricket players.

“Pakistan women's players have received their Covid-19 vaccine in Lahore,” the board tweeted.

In another tweet, PCB shared the pictures of the players and supporting staff being vaccinated in Karachi.

It said: “Pakistan women's players and support staff have received their Covid-19 vaccine at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi,”.

More Stories From Sports

