PCB warns registered cricketers from participating in unapproved tournaments

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd September, 2019) The new PCB Constitution, which came into effective from 19 August, replaces the former Regional Cricket Associations and District/Zonal Cricket Associations with Cricket Associations and City Cricket Associations respectively.

Therefore, any subsequent tournament(s) organized by the defunct RCAs or DCAs/Zones or any of their former office bearers falls strictly under the ambit of “disapproved cricket”.

Applications for organizing private tournaments can be made under “PCB rules for private cricket events” available on PCB’s official website and here.

All registered cricketers are advised to refrain from taking part in such tournaments, which are not recognized and approved by the PCB.

Appropriate action may be initiated against registered cricketers who continue to participate in disapproved cricket.