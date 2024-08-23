PCB welcome fans with open arms: Free entry to 1st Test remaining days

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published August 23, 2024 | 07:19 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators for the remaining days (fourth and fifth) of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

The decision was made keeping in view of the weekend, which will allow families and students to turn up in maximum numbers to support their cricketing stars and witness action between the two sides, said a press release.

The ongoing two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

Spectators are required to bring their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) (for families only) and premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat).

The free entry policy does not apply for the tickets purchased for the PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.

Fans who have already brought tickets for the fourth and fifth days, will get a refund. Tickets bought online will be automatically refunded to the credit/debit card used for purchase. For tickets purchased at Express Centres, the fans are requested to bring their original ticket to the centre to get a refund.

Additionally, to further facilitate the fans, a free shuttle bus service will continue to operate on two routes on matchdays for ease of access into the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for spectators.

Route 1 will run from Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate while Route 2 will go from Government Satellite Town College for Boys, 6th Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate.

